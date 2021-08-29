Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Biden Visits Dover Air Force Base to Pay Respects to U.S. Soldiers Killed in Kabul Attack

By Natalie Colarossi
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The soldiers, along with over 170 Afghans, were killed in a suicide bombing outside of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport Thursday.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
550K+
Followers
58K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Dover Air Force Base#The Delaware Air Force#Cnn#Afghans#The Department Of Defense#The U S Marine Corps#Navy#Marine Corps Sgt#Islamic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Marine who blasted military leaders over Afghanistan forced to undergo mental health check; expects court-martial

Stuart Scheller, the U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command after demanding accountability from military leaders over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced that he had been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he arrived at work on Monday. Scheller said he now expects to be investigated for his critical remarks and potentially court-martialed.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy