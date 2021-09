Alaska local Tana Grenda took a beast of a caribou earlier this week. It was her first-ever solo hunt in the remote Alaskan bush—and she made it count. After spending the night in camp, she set out to stalk a big bull she’d spotted in the alders next to a small lake. She’d brought both her bow and her rifle with her because her primary goal was “to get a bull down, fill my tag, get some meat, and get home to my family in one piece.” But as she closed in on the bull, she decided to ditch the rifle and try to take the huge caribou with her bow.