Man grabs gun from dying 24-year-old son’s hands after shootout with off-duty NYPD officers and opens fire

By Nicholas Williams, Rocco Parascandola, Wes Parnell, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from the son’s hands — and used it to continue the gun battle with officers, authorities said. Two off-duty officers spotted the 24-year-old son shooting at a man on Valentine Avenue near 180th Street in the West Bronx just after 4 a.m., police said. The father and son had been in an ...

