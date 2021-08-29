Cancel
Homeless

Letter: Homelessness causes mental illness

By Peggy Mikes
World Link
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe homelessness, among other things, can cause mental illness. I also believe that is cruel for people that have housing to refuse it to people that don't have it, in preference to people from elsewhere that have much more money. Many people that are productive and willing to help themselves are beaten into despair and mental illness from homelessness.

