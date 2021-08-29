Cancel
Minnesota State

Troopers arrest 69 pipeline protesters at Walz’s residence

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers arrested 69 people outside Gov. Tim Walz’s residence in St. Paul in a protest against an oil pipeline replacement project. The Minnesota State Patrol says demonstrators at Saturday’s gathering were booked into the Ramsey County Jail under several charges, including third-degree riot, disorderly conduct and felony threats of violence. The demonstrators are calling for Walz and President Joe Biden to shut down the Enbridge Line 3 project that carries oil from Alberta, Canada and passes through North Dakota and northern Minnesota on its way to Superior, Wisconsin. The 337-mile segment in Minnesota is the last phase in construction. Opponents of the project say construction would destroy land that is protected by treaty agreements and would violate cultural and religious rights.

