On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United after 12 years playing elsewhere. His transfer comes just weeks after Lionel Messi, the sport’s other massive star, left Barcelona and signed with Paris Saint-Germain. United is paying Juventus a $17.7 million (€15 million) transfer fee, with the potential for another $9.4 million in add-ons, according to someone familiar with the terms. Ronaldo will also sign a hefty new contract with the English club, one that will continue his run...