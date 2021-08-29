Cancel
NFL

Vikings safety Harrison Smith signs four-year extension worth up to $64M

By Nick Shook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Smith has landed another lucrative deal with the only NFL team he's ever known. Smith and the Vikings have agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. In the new deal, Smith will receive $22.5 million in the next eight months, the highest in NFL history for a safety. The extension will also pay him an average of $15.3 million per year from 2022-2024, and includes $26.38 million in guaranteed money.

