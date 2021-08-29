Cancel
Demi Lovato Just Got a Huge Hand Tattoo

By Kara Nesvig
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Demi Lovato just debuted a new addition to their collection of tattoos, celebrating their 29th birthday by getting a meaningful piece inked on their hand. As noted by E! News, who screenshotted Demi's Instagram Stories of the fresh body art, Demi got the phrase "Love will live forever in the infinite universe" tatted on the top of their hand, complete with smaller designs of stars, a planet, and a moon on one of their fingers. Celebrity go-to tattoo artist Dr. Woo designed the ink for Demi; the two have worked together in the past, with Dr. Woo designing many of Demi's tats.

