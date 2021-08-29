Demi Lovato Just Got a Huge Hand Tattoo

Little-known historical fact: When Marie Antoinette said “let them eat cake,” she was actually talking about Demi Lovato. For years, Lovato’s diet was hyper-restricted by their team; they told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that they could only eat fruit once a year, and it was in the form of a “watermelon cake where you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and you put fat-free whipped cream on top.” So for their 29th birthday on August 20, Lovato released the music video for “Melon Cake,” a catchy pop single from Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over that doubles as a break-up song with restrictive diet culture. The trippy, candy-colored video shows Lovato embracing joy, and apologizing to their past self for what they went through. It also shows them at a bakery called “Scooter’s Cakes,” as in manager Scooter Braun. Not to yuck your yum.