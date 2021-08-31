Possible thunderstorms in San Diego County this week

Monday morning will feel cooler than Sunday and much calmer. The mugginess and above average temperatures will stick around but our chance for monsoon moisture is not as high, according to the National Weather Service.

That chance increases Tuesday though and Flash Flood Watches have been issued for Tuesday for the mountains and deserts. This could lead to damaging rain, lightning strikes, and strong wind gusts.

The remnants of Nora over Mexico will lead to added moisture from the south for San Diego by Tuesday. That chance diminishes by mid-week and this coming Labor Day weekend looks to heat up, the NWS said.

Minimum relative humidity of near 20% will trend upward into Monday due to the monsoon flow.

Cooler weather was forecast to spread farther inland after Monday, as the marine layer rebuilds with periods of night and morning low clouds and fog.

For Tuesday, flow turns more southerly, and instability aloft was expected to increase over the entire area as another surge of subtropical moisture pushes northward.

THE BIG PICTURE