Oprah Interview with Dolly Parton Resurfaces, Fans Question Motives

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even Oprah is safe from a years-later look back at questionable behavior -- including an interview she did with Dolly Parton that's now under the microscope ... with a 2021 lens. Clips from the 2003 sit-down with the iconic country singer resurfaced this weekend, and it seems some people...

Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Report Claims Dolly Parton’s Marriage ‘Melting Down’

Are Dolly Parton and Carl Dean melting down? One report says Dean is frustrated with Parton for going back on the road. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Parton and Dean are clashing over their differing lifestyles. Parton won’t stop her legendary career, an insider says, but the reclusive Dean thinks it’s time for her to retire. The source explains, “Carl wishes they could lead a normal life. He can’t understand why Dolly refuses to relax a little more.”
MusicFOXBusiness

What is Dolly Parton's net worth?

While Dolly Parton has certainly made a pretty penny with her own music and movies over the years, there's much more to the country icon's fortune than meets the eye. Famous, of course, for decades worth of chart-topping and genre-spanning hits, Parton's voice is among the most recognizable in music, just as she herself is unmistakable in her film and television performances.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Oprah Dolly Parton Controversy Explained

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rose McGowan Slams Oprah Winfrey: "She's As Fake As They Come"

One of the most celebrated media journalists has come under fire over a 2003 interview. It was nearly 20 years ago that Oprah Winfrey interviewed Dolly Parton, and recently, a snippet from their chat went viral. In the clip, Oprah asks Parton about her cosmetic surgery and the exchange rubbed a few of the country star's fans the wrong way.
CelebritiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth? Forbes Says… A LOT

Dolly Parton is the Queen of country music. She’s also an incredibly talented businesswoman, and that has never been more apparent than now. Forbes recently revealed that her estimated net worth comes in at a whopping $350 MILLION in total. Her music catalog accounts for a third of that money,...
MusicEffingham Radio

Dolly Parton Makes Forbes’ List Of Richest Self-Made Women

Dolly Parton has been named to Forbes magazine's America's Richest Self-Made Women's 2021 edition. She is the only musician to be added to the list this year with a reported net worth of $350 million. The publication writes, “In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the...
MusicPosted by
KICKS 105

How Dolly Parton Saved Kenny Rogers From Passing on a Career Hit

Kenny Rogers had just about given up on "Islands in the Stream," a song known today as one of the best — if not the best — country duets of all time. The singer confessed to Taste of Country that he told songwriter Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, "I don't even like this song anymore," before something changed his mind. You know the rest of the story. Released on Aug. 19, 1983, the song became an iconic hit, reaching the No. 1 position not only in America, but all over the world.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Dolly Parton's New Fragrance Is Officially Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. 2021 is the year of Dolly Parton! Not only has the superstar announced that her long-awaited debut novel is coming out in March, she also restocked her wildly popular perfume, called Dolly - Scent From Above.
Cancersacramentosun.com

Dolly Parton reflects on donating for COVID vaccine

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Legendary country singer and humanitarian Dolly Parton recently made a humble reference about her donation of USD 1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, as a "small part" in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine development, which today is one of the three groundbreaking vaccines being used in the US.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Hank Williams’ grandson teams with Dolly Parton for new single

Sam Williams -- the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Jr. -- is no stranger to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the fledgling singer-songwriter offers a major dose of star power on his debut album. Williams, 24, performs a duet with Dolly Parton on...
Nashville, TNdistrictchronicles.com

Dolly Parton Downplays Her Part In Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Success

Dolly Parton news shows that humble mega star Dolly Parton is down playing the role she had in funding Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview with Absolute Radio Country on Monday, the country singer said that she, “probably gets a lot more credit,” than she deserves for donating $1 million dollars to the cause.

