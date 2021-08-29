Cancel
Hancock County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON SOUTHERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EDT At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Lisbon, or 10 miles northwest of Wellsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Calcutta, Lisbon, Salineville, Newell, Hanoverton, Irondale, Rogers, Summitville, Mechanicstown, and Hammondsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

