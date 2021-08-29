Cancel
Livingston County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHERN ONTARIO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

