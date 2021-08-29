Cancel
Syracuse, NY

JJ Starling Schedules Four September Official Visits

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling has scheduled four official visits for September, and Syracuse is one of them. Starling visited the Orange back in June and will return to campus next month.

As first reported by Andrew Slater, Director of Scouting for Pro Insight, and confirmed by Starling, the four officials are as follows:

Notre Dame: September 3-5

Syracuse: September 10-12

Northwestern: September 17-19

Duke: September 24-26

So why return to Syracuse after already taking an official a couple of months ago?

"They were on me the hardest to try to get me to do another visit," Starling said.

His previous visit went very well.

"It was great," Starling said after his June official visit to Syracuse. "Being from Cuse, you kind of take everything for granted. But being on campus and around the players and coaches, it was a different feel that I didn't expect to have. It was a really, really great visit. The facility is nice. All that."

Starling also bonded with the Orange coaches during the previous trip.

"It was great," Starling said. "They were really cool. Their main message to me is they want me to come in and be a scorer for them. Be one of the main scorers. They were basically saying the 22 class is really important because they're going to have a lot of guards graduating. How it would be a big pickup if I go there. They already have some really good commits. They want me to come there and commit. That was just the main thing."

Syracuse, NY
AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

