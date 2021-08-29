Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

11 Best Chainsaws to Tackle the Toughest Trees

By Jose R. Mendoza
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

The two of the first things that come to mind when you think about chainsaws? They’re loud, and they can cut some serious wood, right? Well, believe it or not, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, the first chainsaw was invented by a German doctor in 1830 , and it was used for cutting bones, not wood. We know — it’s frightening. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on only the best chainsaws of 2021, and we’ll leave it up to you to do more research about the gruesome uses of early chainsaws, if you feel so inclined.

Modern chainsaws are used to power through all kinds of tree cutting, pruning, and wood projects. They come in all different styles, models, and sizes, from mini chainsaws with a four-inch guide bar up to the more standard 22-inch guide bar and can be powered by gasoline, electricity, battery, even using your own two hands.

Different Types of Chainsaws

Gas Chainsaws: Powered by gasoline, this type of chainsaw is used for heavy-duty wood and tends to have more power — and you can take them anywhere. However, gas chainsaws involve a little more maintenance and are noisier than their non gas counterparts, and not to state the obvious, but the smell of gasoline fumes are inevitable.

Electric Chainsaws: Electric chainsaws give you the option of doing continuous work without having to recharge a battery or add more gas. However, to achieve that goal it has to always be connected to a power outlet and your mobility will be limited by the length of your power cord.

Cordless Chainsaws: Also known as battery-powered chainsaws, these chainsaws give you the flexibility to move freely without worrying about dragging an extension cord around. The battery lifespan will vary by brand and the type of wood you’re cutting. The softer the wood, the longer that battery will last. Of course, if you have a backup battery, just replace and resume, it’s that easy.

Manual Chainsaws: Also called pocket chainsaws , these basic tools are 100% powered by you, using both of your hands. If you are an environmentalist and also looking to get a workout, this just might be the best option for you. Plus, these manual chainsaws are handy, easy to transport and store, and can get the job done slowly, but surely.

How Much Should They Cost?

Chainsaws are available at all different prices. Prices vary based on the brand, features, size and power sources they use. You can expect to find chainsaws for as low as $50 for smaller, more simple styles, up to $300 or more for those that offer all the bells, blades and whistles.

What to Keep in Mind When Buying Your Next Chainsaw

When you are considering purchasing a brand new chainsaw, think about how often you will use it, the type of trees or wood you’ll be cutting and your preferred — or available — power source.

For small jobs, a cordless or manual chainsaw can work just fine. If you need to chop strong wood and big trees –– think oak, walnut, and maple –– these will require more power and a longer guide bar, which is where the chain actually goes. In this case, a gas chainsaw is the best option.

Another element to consider in your purchase is the length of the chainsaw guide bar. The guide bar comes in different sizes, from several inches long for a mini chainsaw up to 22 inches for a large chainsaw. The smaller the bar and chain, the smaller the job it can tackle, so make sure to keep this in mind as you finally pick which one will work for you.

1. Ryobi 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw

BEST OVERALL

This Ryobi chainsaw is top-rated and a preferred choice for homeowners. It’s just about the perfect size for all tree work around the yard with a 16-inch guide bar. This gas chainsaw is great looking, powerful, smooth to use and comes with a 32cc engine, a self-oil feature for better performance, and an anti-vibration handle offering more stability while in use. In addition, it comes with a safe tip protector for unexpected kickbacks and a hard case for easy storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245u9x_0bgZ0gjK00


Buy: Ryobi 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw $139.00

2. Greenworks G-Max 40 Volt Cordless Chainsaw

RUNNER UP

This Greenworks chainsaw is a solid second choice. It’s lightweight and cordless and offers great power capabilities with its brushless motor. The Greenworks chainsaw has strong cutting capabilities without the noise, smell and maintenance required by its gas-guzzling counterparts. It comes with a 4AH lithium-ion battery that lasts for as long as 140 cuts, features an auto-oiler and can recharge fast, making it a great pick for medium to large projects all over your property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHgUz_0bgZ0gjK00

Buy: Greenworks G-Max 40 Volt Cordless Chainsaw $239.90

3. Echo Gas 2-Stroke Cycle Chainsaw

BEST HEAVY DUTY

If what you are looking for is a powerful chainsaw that cuts through any kind of wood and size, small or big, this ECHO chainsaw is the one. Thanks to its professional-grade 40.2 cc motor and its 18 inch guide bar, there is no wood that should stop it. What’s more, it self lubricates the chain to meet cutting demands, has a low vibration and has a chain brake for a quick stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390OZa_0bgZ0gjK00


Buy: Echo Gas 2-Stroke Cycle Chainsaw $299.00

Buy: Echo Gas 2-Stroke Cycle Chainsaw $299.00

4. Blue Max 2-in-1 57 CC Gas Chainsaw Combo

BEST COMBO

The 2-in-1 Blue Max chainsaw is the perfect tool for all those with trees of all ages and sizes. It comes with two different guide bars — a 22 inch perfect for big trees with diameters of up to 44 inches, and an 18-inch bar, great for medium and smaller trees. This chainsaw runs with gas and has a powerful 57 cc engine, an auto oil and anti-vibration feature and can run up to 10,500 RPM. One thing to keep in mind is that it weighs almost 25 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEzBi_0bgZ0gjK00


Buy: Blue Max 2-in-1 57 CC Gas Chainsaw Combo $229.00

5. Ryobi 40 Volt Brushless Cordless Battery Chainsaw

BEST CORDLESS

This beautiful cordless Ryobi chainsaw is a sweet tool to have. It is environmentally friendly, it has a similar torque gas and comes with its respective 40V lithium battery and charger. Plus, it has a 14-inch guide bar and a brushless engine that automatically feeds oil to the chain while operating. Another great thing about this Ryobi chainsaw? Its 5-year tool warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFv05_0bgZ0gjK00


Buy: Ryobi 40 Volt Brushless Cordless Battery Chainsaw $179.00

6. Homelite 9 Amp Electric Chainsaw

BEST ELECTRIC CHAINSAW

This chainsaw is made for all those nonstop wood cutting sessions. The Homelite electric chainsaw is lightweight, affordable and has a 14-inch guide bar and a 9 amp engine to power through all kinds of wood and pruning. It conveniently comes with a retention hook to avoid loss of power and has particularly impressive anti-kickback features. Keep in mind that you will need an extension cord to operate it.


Buy: Homelite 9 Amp Electric Chainsaw $59.97

Buy: Homelite 9 Amp Electric Chainsaw $74.93

7. Sportsman Pocket Chainsaw

BEST POCKET SAW

If you are into camping, outdoor activities or just really enjoy exploring the woods, the Sportsman pocket chainsaw is the best chainsaw for you. This chainsaw has a 36-inch long chain, weighs less than five ounces, and it is easy to use. You just place it around the tree or branch you want to cut, hold both handles tight, and vigorously pull back and forth. Bonus? It will give you a good workout since you are the source of power.

Read More: Best Pocket Chainsaws

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0d4P_0bgZ0gjK00

Buy: Sportsman Pocket Chainsaw $74.93

8. DeWalt 20v Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Chainsaw

BEST DEWALT CHAINSAWS

With a 12-inch bar and a battery-powered engine, this DeWalt chainsaw is just right for small jobs such as tree pruning, minor tree cutting and general DIY landscaping. It’s super user-friendly with an easy electronic ignition and self-oiled capabilities. This small but powerful machine can cut up to 10.5 inches in diameter and comes with its charger and one battery. In addition, it is easy to maneuver and only weighs 13 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEZ9I_0bgZ0gjK00


Buy: DeWalt 20v Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Chainsaw $229.00

9. Oregon CS1500 15 Amp Self-Sharpening Electric Chainsaw

BEST SELF-SHARPENING

A powerful, self-sufficient and highly rated choice among users, this electric Oregon chainsaw will become your best friend among all your wood cutting projects around your property. It comes with 15 amps of power and an 18-inch guide bar, it lubricates itself and most importantly the chainsaw stays sharp and ready to use all the time thanks to its self-sharpening feature. Get your extension cord and safety gear, and start getting things done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDMEk_0bgZ0gjK00

Buy: Oregon CS1500 15 Amp Self-Sharpening Electric Chainsaw $81.99

10. New Huing Mini Cordless Chainsaw Kit

BEST MINI CHAINSAW

If you are new to chainsaws or you’re only in need of a chainsaw for minor pruning around your property, start small. The New Huing mini chainsaw is compact in design and might just be what you didn’t know you even needed. It features a short, 4-inch bar guide and weighs less than four pounds. It can be operated with only one hand. This handy kit comes with two saw chains, a charger, a lithium-ion battery, and a packing kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6tGQ_0bgZ0gjK00

Buy: New Huing Mini Cordless Chainsaw Kit $59.99

11. Kutir High Tree Limb Hand Rope Chainsaw

BEST FOR HIGH LIMB

This manual chainsaw might become one of the coolest tools you own and there’s no doubt you will want to brag all about it. The Kutir 48 inch chainsaw allows you to cut high tree branches from the safety of the ground. It comes equipped with pouch bags to add weight, a 25-foot rope, and a sharpener. One of the coolest features of this chainsaw is its double edge, so however it lands, you are set to start cutting right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8JSt_0bgZ0gjK00

Buy: Kutir High Tree Limb Hand Rope Chainsaw $59.99

A Note About Safety Gear

It is extremely important that you wear safety gear while operating any kind of chainsaw. This includes safety glasses , work gloves , work boots , and a helmet if the situation calls for one. Make sure to read your chainsaw’s manual before you choke that chain and hit that throttle. Lastly, always keep chainsaws and any other power tools away from the hands of children.

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Battery Power#German#Greenworks G Max#Volt Cordless Chainsaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Lifestylecountryliving.com

The 8 Best Leaf Vacuums for Yard Cleanup

Why bother with a leaf vacuum? First things first, it does more than collect leaves. It picks up conifer needles and cones, small pieces of plastic and paper litter, twigs, acorns, and other nuts. It can snatch debris out of a corner where a sidewalk or lawn meets foundation wall. You can even take an electric model into a garage, to clean out cobwebs and dusty corners. Furthermore, leaf vacuums work on paved surfaces, another place where a lawnmower performs poorly, and they grab leaves out of flower beds and between shrubs—more places where a mower can’t reach.
Home & GardenReal Simple

The 10 Best Upholstery Cleaners to Tackle Every Spill and Stain, According to Reviewers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's time for honesty hour. You've spent months and months being extra careful around your brand new furniture, only to have a little one spill their cup of grape juice or for a dinner party guest's wine glass to take a tumble onto your favorite couch. It's a situation we all know too well. And to make matters even more complicated, cleaning upholstery can be quite the challenge. Upholstered furniture is often made with delicate fabrics, so just any old cleaner won't do the trick to keep your furniture in tip-top shape. And let's not even mention the cost of hiring professionals to do the job.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Best Landscape Trees by All Four Seasons

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, AZ discusses the best tree for your landscaping. What are the best trees for year-round growth? What are popular ornamental trees? What should you plant in your background and which trees keep their leaves in the winter?
Electronicsgearjunkie.com

The Best Coolers of 2021

It’s hot, it’s summer, and it’s high time we all got outside. Don’t miss our picks for the best hard coolers of 2021. Whether you’re packing for a midday family picnic or a multiday camping trip, finding the best cooler will make your trip that much more enjoyable. We spent...
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

The Best Cold-Weather Running Gear To Buy in 2021

There’s nothing better than a brisk run in the autumn or winter seasons, but to make it comfortable and productive to your training and health, certain cold-weather running gear is necessary. Here, we’ll talk about the best gear you can buy for running during the colder months and why you ought to opt for it despite the sometimes hefty price tags. For some wisdom on clothing decisions, New York City-based triathlon and running coach Jonathan Cane says, “Dress as if it were 15-20 degrees warmer and you weren’t running. The faster you run, the more heat you’ll generate.” Layering is the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Rescue Crews In Louisiana Use Chainsaws To Save Cow Stuck In A Tree

I’ve seen a lot of cows in my almost 30 years on Earth. I’ve seen a lot of trees in my almost 30 years on Earth. I have never seen a cow in a tree though. But a cow getting stuck in a tree is precisely what happened down in Louisiana in the wake of hurricane related flooding. Rescue crews from the St. Bernard Parish Government had to use a chainsaw to clear branches in order to free the cow.
GardeningTelegraph

The best trees for small gardens for privacy, flowers and colour

Most trees reach ultimately at least 23ft (7m) tall and although most “garden trees” attain 30ft (10m) or more at maturity, there are many examples that stay smaller, in all shapes and sizes, evergreen and deciduous. Here's a complete guide to the best trees for small gardens, so hopefully you...
Amazonelectrek.co

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

It’s time to start trimming trees as we head into the close of summer, with the beginning of fall under a month away. DEWALT’s 12-inch 20V MAX brushless chainsaw makes quick work of it, especially since it’s on sale for $99 right now from its normal $179 going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Agriculturethedanielislandnews.com

Longleaf pine trees are shedding needles

Longleaf pine trees are beginning to shed needles across the Sandhills and Coastal Plain. This is an annual, natural occurrence that mainly takes place in the fall, but dry weather in certain areas combined with high temperatures are causing this to take place early again this year. Many folks become...
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

Warm Any Room of the House with the Best Portable Heaters of 2021

The colder months of the year are on the horizon, and while you might be caught up enjoying the summer heat, it’s wise to start preparing for when the lower temperatures get here. Centralized-heating systems can often take longer to warm up the house than we’d like them to, and winter blankets are only really useful when you’re sitting still. An easy answer to these two potential issues is to invest in one of the best portable heaters. The best portable heaters can heat up the space around you without restricting your movement. Some models can also save energy and reduce...
LifestylePosted by
Popular Science

7 reasons a walking stick is your best hiking buddy

This story originally featured on Field & Stream. From the time we’re young, when we head out on a hike it is almost a compulsion to select some type of walking stick early in the journey. We’re looking for something that’s at least somewhat straight, not so thick that it will be clumsy but not so thin that it is likely to snap easily. As we get older and start to understand how ounces lead to pounds, which in turn can lead to pain, we look for ways to reduce the weight of our hiking load. In doing so, we carefully consider the pros and cons of each item. It’s easy to think of a walking stick as too heavy to make the cut, but these basic hiking tools can offer a lot more than just something to lean on.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
GardeningApartment Therapy

The 7 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to Real Estate Pros

A quick heads-up: Note that any specific plants mentioned in this story or any others may be toxic to pets or humans. “Toxic” plants can induce symptoms that range from mild (upset stomach) to severe (possible death). If you have a cat, dog, or kid, make sure you research the plants ahead of time on a reputable site like ASPCA.org, PetPoisonHelpline.org, Poison.org, or by calling your vet or pediatrician.
IndustryPosted by
Family Handyman

What Type of Oil for a Chainsaw?

Just like your car’s engine depends on oil to keep it running smoothly, your gas-powered chainsaw engine needs oil to operate at its best. Different chainsaws require different oils, and using the wrong oil or not enough oil can cause major problems. Knowing the available chainsaw oil options, learning how...
Americashomecrux.com

Portuguese Off-Grid Tiny House Has Unique Rainwater Harvesting System

In the past decade or so, the tiny house movement has gained a lot of traction worldwide and Portugal is no exception. Madeiguincho, a Portuguese studio specializing in making tiny houses has introduced URSA, a completely off-grid home for its clients. The team of designers went on to make three prototypes each of different lengths measuring 13 feet, 16 feet and 23 feet respectively.
AnimalsPosted by
K945

Can Cattle Climb Trees? Hurricane Ida Puts LA Cow to The Test

Now that the waters forced and dumped into our state by the incredible force of Hurricane Ida are starting to to recede back into the Gulf of Mexico, we're starting to see more and more damage. Along with the damage, however, have come several strange discoveries. So far, the weirdest has got to be the tale of the tree-climbing bovine from St. Bernard Parish.
AnimalsLeavenworth Times

Tactics for hunting big gobblers this fall

Big fall gobblers are independent. Some older birds prefer to be alone and are most content when feeding. They love a big, open field where visibility is unlimited. After all, a big daddy bird reaches 3 or 4 years old by being cautious in a world where almost every other creature in the woods wants to dine on his succulent flesh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy