'The Crown': Gillian Anderson on track to win 2nd career Emmy after 'The X-Files'

By Marcus James Dixon
 4 days ago
In 1997, Gillian Anderson won her first career Emmy Award for playing FBI Agent Dana Scully on Fox’s sci-fi hit “ The X-Files .” After nearly tripping on her way up to the stage ( watch above ), the actress praised Helen Mirren , who presented her with the statuette, and thanked her friends and family. Now, 24 years later, Anderson is on track to claim Emmy # 2 thanks to her buzzed-about role as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on “ The Crown .”

As of this writing, all 24 of our Emmy Experts from major media outlets predict Anderson will prevail in Best Drama Supporting Actress . That translates to overwhelming 4/1 odds to win. Her fellow nominees, in order of our Experts’ rankings, are Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”), Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”) and Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

The two-dozen Emmy Experts predicting this category at Gold Derby are: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Eric Deggans (NPR), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Jen Chaney (Vulture), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ken Tucker (unaffiliated), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated), Peter Travers (ABC), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV).

“The Crown” is nominated for a whopping 24 Emmys this year, tying it with “The Mandalorian” as the most recognized show of the year. Other nominated cast members for the Netflix regal drama are Olivia Colman , Emma Corrin , Josh O’Connor , Carter, Fennell, Tobias Menzies , Charles Dance and Claire Foy .

“I feel so honored that you are presenting me with this award because I have been such a huge fan of yours for so many years,” Anderson told Mirren after winning for “The X-Files.” At the podium, she went on to joke of her siblings, “They are so wonderfully normal about this whole celebrity thing. And sometimes I want to shake them and say, ‘Don’t you know who I am?!'”

When we recently spoke with Anderson about her transformation into Thatcher on “The Crown,” she opened up about that 1997 Emmy moment. “I’ll tell you something: I learned my lesson,” she noted about her speech that focused on friends and family as opposed to her co-star David Duchovny , her creator Chris Carter , her agents, etc. “The next day I was slightly reprimanded [and] I was told that I should take out an ad in one of the trades to thank them in apology,” she laughed. That’s why this year Anderson told us she’s planning on thanking “everybody I’ve ever met” if she ends up winning for “The Crown.”

