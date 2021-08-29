Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Vikings, Harrison Smith agree to four-year deal

By Jack White
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFDOT_0bgZ0cCQ00
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

With the Vikings, Harrison Smith has emerged as one of the top safeties in the NFL, getting named to five Pro Bowls and earning one first-team All-Pro nod.

With the news on Sunday, Smith will still be roaming back deep on Minnesota’s defense for quite some time.

ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. reported that the Vikings and Smith agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension. Smith was set to be a free agent in 2022 before he agreed to his new deal.

The new deal makes Smith the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Smith is 32, so it’s a risky bet to give him this big of a contract. However, Smith showed he still had it in 2020, intercepting five passes and tallying 10 passes defended.

Also something consider: at the time this article was published, there wasn’t any official report as to what money will be guaranteed and what money will not be. That’s an important factor.

For now, Vikings fans can relish the fact that Smith is staying with the team for longer, maybe even finishing his career in Minnesota.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Harrison Smith signs multi-year extension to remain with team through 2025

There are a lot of smiles being worn in Minneapolis right now. That's because the Minnesota Vikings no longer have to concern themselves with the future of All-Pro safety Harrison Smith, who signed a four-year deal to remain with the club through the 2025 season -- the team announced on Sunday. It's an extension worth upwards of $64 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, making him the second-highest paid safety in the NFL, landing his deal not long after the Seattle Seahawks made Jamal Adams the highest-paid at the position with a four-year, $70 million deal that set the market.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings lock up All-Pro safety Harrison Smith until 2026

The Minnesota Vikings and safety Harrison Smith have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension that will keep him under contract until 2026. From the moment he first stepped on the field for them against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2012 season, the Minnesota Vikings knew they had a special player in safety Harrison Smith.
NFLredlakenationnews.com

With new contract, Harrison Smith eyes ending his career with Vikings

The longer Harrison Smith has played for Mike Zimmer, the more he has learned about the defensive backs who, the coach likes to remind him, still rank higher on Zimmer's all-time list than Smith does. "He's always kind of let me know that Darren Woodson was his guy. His best...
NFLINFORUM

Harrison Smith’s top priority with lucrative extension was remaining with Vikings

Harrison Smith is a low-key guy, so perhaps it wasn’t a surprise he didn’t have a big celebration Sunday night after becoming the NFL’s second-highest-paid safety earlier that day. “My wife got me some cookies,” he said Monday. “Nothing crazy.”. Nevertheless, the Vikings star was happy about signing a four-year,...
NFLPioneer Press

Smiths in the news for Vikings: Harrison signs lucrative extension, Irv sidelined by knee injury

It was good news and bad news on Sunday for two Vikings players named Smith. Safety Harrison Smith signed a four-year contract extension that a source said is worth $64 million over four years. But NFL Media reported that tight end Irv Smith Jr. will undergo surgery for a meniscus injury and will be sidelined when the regular season gets underway Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. It was reported that an exact timetable has not yet been set on how long the tight end will be out.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings News: Harrison Smith’s HUGE Contract Extension & Irv Smith MAJOR Injury Update

Minnesota Vikings news today surrounds the huge news that 5-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith has agreed to a contract extension with the Vikings. Smith signed a 4-year extension worth $64 million to stay in Minnesota, making him the second-highest paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams. Also in today’s Vikings news, tight end Irv Smith will likely miss the start of the 2021 NFL season. Smith underwent surgery for a meniscus injury. Smith had 365 yards and 5 touchdowns in his second NFL season in 2020. Host Tom Downey runs through the news on today’s Vikings video.
NFLvikings.com

Harrison Smith Continuing Pursuit, Celebrates Deal with Cookies

EAGAN, Minn. – Harrison Smith blitzes quarterbacks, tackles running backs and picks off passes. But the Vikings safety hasn't been inclined to test the waters. Instead, he's under pursuit of Darren Woodson … and an unofficial title?. Smith reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension with Minnesota over the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy