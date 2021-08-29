Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Just Sent These Foods To SpaceX Crew Members

By Melissa Campana
mashed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think the sentence "Falcon 9 rocket launches Cargo Dragon spacecraft" sounds outrageous, wait till you hear about the Octograbber. ClickOrlando reports that Kennedy Space Center saw the successful launch of a Cargo Dragon today – the joint mission of NASA and SpaceX to bring supplies to the astronauts of the International Space Station. According to Space.com, the gumdrop-shaped craft is designed to hold 20% more cargo than previous iterations of the capsule, which means more than 4,800 pounds of cargo headed the crew's way. The fancy new version of the Dragon cargo craft can also stay docked on the station twice as long as the old version and splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean (as opposed to the Pacific), which means a quicker return on scientific queries.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Com#Iss#Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Virgin Galactic announces crew for next launch to suborbital space

We now know who will be flying to suborbital space on Virgin Galactic's next mission. That mission, a revenue-generating test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane called Unity 23, is scheduled to launch in late September or early October. Virgin Galactic had previously announced that Unity 23 will fly members of the Italian Air Force, and on Thursday (Sept. 2) the company told us who those folks are and what they'll be doing.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

This is the glass dome on SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon capsule

SpaceX has shown off a key feature of a modified Crew Dragon spacecraft that will soon launch its first all-civilian crew to orbit. The new design includes a glass dome that will offer the four-person crew panoramic views of Earth and beyond. The first pictures (below) of the cupola appeared...
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Cosmonauts Find Cracks in the Aging Zarya ISS Module

It appears that the International Space Station is showing its age. Or, at least, the older modules that have been in space since 1998 certainly are. According to statements made by a senior Russian space official, cosmonauts aboard the ISS have discovered new cracks in the Functional Cargo Block (FCB) module – aka. Zarya (“Dawn”). These cracks were found in seven of the module’s twenty windows and could eventually threaten the entire station.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

NASA SLS and Boeing Starliner Slipping to 2022

Ars Technica is reporting that the first launch of the NASA SLS (Space Launch System) is slipping to mid-2022. Boeing is the primary contractor for SLS. SLS has received over $20 billion in funding. Each year the SLS program gets over $2.5 billion. Boeing is also developing the crewed Starliner....
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Successfully Docks to International Space Station

While the International Space Station was traveling about 260 miles over the Western Australia, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the forward-facing port of the orbiting laboratory’s Harmony module at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Monday, August 30. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA monitored operations. SpaceX’s...
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

SpaceX’s Civilian Crew Shows Off Their Sweet Cupola

SpaceX is preparing to send its first civilian crew into space aboard the Crew Dragon for its Inspiration4 mission. The mission having a fully civilian crew isn’t the only remarkable fact about Inspiration4. Another very cool feature is that since the mission won’t dock with the ISS, the docking hardware has been removed from the capsule’s nose.
Aerospace & DefenseAxios

Axios Space

The launch next month of the first all-civilian mission to orbit is an ambitious test for a burgeoning space industry's futuristic dream of sending many more ordinary people to space in the next few years. Why it matters: Companies and nations envision millions of people living and working in space...
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX fires up Falcon 9 rocket for first California Starlink launch

SpaceX says it has successfully static fired the Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to support its first California launch in ten months and first dedicated West Coast Starlink mission ever. Falcon 9 last used SpaceX’s Vandenberg Air/Space Force Base (VAFB) SLC-4 facilities in November 2020 when it successfully launched NASA and...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

🌟 SpaceX resupplies the ISS while NASA reaches toward Mars

SpaceX flies again; Tesla improves A.I.; Elon Musk gets a spirited defense. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #262 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week!. Last week,. subscribers learned more about the Cargo Dragon ship bringing the Inspiration4 crew on their historic journey. This...
Aerospace & Defensewtvbam.com

U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday that it was investigating a deviation in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy