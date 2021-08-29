Cancel
From Studio Ghibli to Harry Potter, This TikTok is Full of Minimalistic Fandom Tattoo Ideas

fangirlish.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Studio Ghibli to Harry Potter and Avatar: The Last Airbender, this TikTok artist really has some of the most beautiful minimalistic fandom tattoo ideas out there. Seriously, oh_its_rachael is talented AF to the point where this author actually got one of her Studio Ghibli ideas tattooed. That’s how much these ideas are loved and appreciated. So, make sure to check out the fandom tattoo ideas below and visit her TikTok if you want to see more! And if you end up like us, with her work on your body, tag us over on Twitter and let us know what you got!

