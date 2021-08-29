Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas football: What will the offense look like under each QB

By John Fitzgerald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Kansas football game of the season is less than a week away. And as the anticipation builds, Jayhawk fans are still left wondering who will start at quarterback game one. New head coach Lance Leipold gave an update on the quarterback competition at his presser a few days...

