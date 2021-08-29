Cancel
J.K. Dobbins injury update: MRI confirms Baltimore Ravens RB suffered season-ending torn ACL, per report

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MRI Sunday confirmed that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn ACL, according to a report by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. He was believed to have torn his ACL on Saturday night, according to a report Sunday morning by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

