Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

This $24 Million Full-Floor Miami Penthouse Has the Only Private Pool in the Building

By Helena Madden
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377Zgs_0bgYzOyD00

When the couple who purchased this Coconut Grove, Florida residence in 2016 moved to a more kid-friendly space, they opted to leave their Italian furnishings and enormous crystal camel behind. That works out well for the future buyer, as the apartment was meticulously designed from top to bottom by sought-after interiors guru Steven G . “The owners were very, very involved in the actual process,” he says. “They were very particular about their needs, wants and desires.”

The full-floor penthouse ’s asking price is $24 million. That includes all the furniture, a 10,180 square-foot space, six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bedrooms. It’s located in Grove at Grand Bay , a development that was designed by architect Bjarke Ingels . Grove consists of two 22-story towers that spiral toward one another; the penthouse in our sights is in the southern spiral. That’s an important distinction, according to listing agent Angel Nicolas , because a Mr. C Residences just broke ground nearby and will eventually block the north tower’s view. Oops.

The home’s wrap-around terrace features a small outdoor pool—it’s the only private one in the building. It’s a resistance pool with jets, so it’s both great for getting a few laps in and for relaxing, hot-tub style. Other unique elements include a wine cellar, which offers temperature-controlled storage and two home offices, which can be converted into additional bedrooms if work-from-home spaces aren’t needed. The couple added their artwork to the space, too, much of which they brought from Mexico—they have a home in Mexico City. A skull on a table in the living room, for instance, is from their collection.

Resident perks include access to Grove at Grand Bay’s amenity suite: A gym, rooftop pool, onsite art gallery and a club room among other, quirkier offerings like a pet spa. (No worries, there’s a separate, 1,700-square-foot spa for humans too.)

Best of all, since it comes fully furnished with pieces from big-name brands like Minotti and Meroni & Calzoni , you can move in and be relaxing with a bottle in front of Netflix in no time. “It makes it easier for the buyer,” says Nicolas. “All they have to do is bring their toothbrush.”

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Robb Report

Robb Report

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjarke Ingels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
WildlifePosted by
Robb Report

Jurassic Sale: The World’s Biggest Triceratops Skeleton Could Fetch up to $1.7 Million at Auction

There are things in this world that money can’t buy, but, apparently, a giant dinosaur skeleton isn’t one of them. A massive 66-million-year-old triceratops fossil, fittingly named Big John, will go under the gavel in France this fall. This isn’t just any old horned dinosaur, either. According to auctioneers Binoche et Giquello, Big John is the world’s largest triceratops and stretches a whopping 26 feet from tip to tail. The herbivore’s skull alone is impressive. Measuring 8 feet 7 inches long and 6 feet 7 inches wide, it accounts for almost a third of the body and weighs more than 1,500 pounds....
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

How to Make a Caipirinha, the Brazilian Cocktail to Make It an Endless Summer

The Caipirinha is one of those convenient drinks that tastes exactly like it sounds. As normal American life doesn’t intersect much with the Portuguese language, the word Caipirinha (“kai-puh-ree-nya”) with all the “i’s” and the strangely placed “h” feels evocative, distant even, which is great because that’s more or less exactly how it feels to drink one. The flavor is familiar in overall structure but distinctly Brazilian, like being at a beautiful beach on which all the men are wearing extremely small Speedos. Most globally known cocktails are truly global at this point. The Daiquiri is from Cuba but it doesn’t...
TennisPosted by
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Let Daniel Boulud Serve You Brunch at Home

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. When I lived in New York—and even in the years before and after that—one of my favorite times in the city are the weeks surrounding Labor Day. The hot garbage smell of August is beginning to subside, as cooling breezes lap the city while summer sunlight still persists well into happy hour. And as a tennis...
Joshua Tree, CAPosted by
Robb Report

This Minimalist Joshua Tree Vacation Home Sits on 5 Acres of Stunning Desert Land

Joshua Tree, Calif., is in the middle of a white-hot real estate boom, partially driven by its proximity to Los Angeles, but also because of the popularity of vacation rental sites such as Airbnb. Hollywood A-listers and entertainment moguls have been pushing up prices in the artsy high desert community over the last few years and the Covid-19 pandemic has sent even more people to the desert in search of open space. The town has long been known for cool, eccentric modern architecture, and this new build by Urban Architectural Space Group, called El Cemento Uno, is unique. Set on five acres of land...
Nevada StatePosted by
Robb Report

Inside a Striking $30 Million Nevada Horse Ranch With a ‘Floating’ Dining Room

Over the course of the past year, many have decamped from major cities to quieter suburbs or rural retreats. The souped-up luxury ranch has seen more demand, as well as the Aspen or Park City ski chalet. Those still looking for their home away from it all have an opportunity to snap up a unique property in Nevada—one that’s got intriguing architectural elements and plenty of structures to accommodate raising horses. The ranch is located in Washoe Valley, which is between the cities of Reno and Carson City. It was built by geologist Charles Steen, who famously struck it rich by...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet Just Gave the Royal Oak Offshore Watch Its First Big Update in a Decade

Audemars Piguet is rolling out the red carpet for the arrival of horological nobility. On Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaker debuted five new 42 mm Royal Oak Offshore models (three in the Petite Tapisserie small waffle dial design and two in the Méga Tapisserie large design) and five new 43 mm references (pictured above and below). First up, is the 43 mm version which is the first update since 2010, when the hefty 44 mm version was introduced. Updates to the body include more pronounced polished chamfers on the case edge, as well as added curves on the screw-locked crown, chronograph pushers and glare-proof sapphire crystal. There’s also...
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Portable Heaters for Warming Up Drafty Rooms

There are few things worse than being cold. The heater in your home or office helps, of course, but sometimes it’s not enough. For times like these, a portable heater is a vital device to keep you cozy. Portable heaters, or space heaters as they’re sometimes called, are exactly what they sound like—a compact, movable device that generates heat. They work best in small spaces that can get drafty, like a garage, shed or under your desk at work. Portable heaters can also be used outside, which makes them crucial if you’re brave enough to try to go camping during the...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This New 130-Foot Luxury Catamaran Comes With an Epic Fold-Out Beach Club

ISA Yachts has decided to color outside the superyacht lines. The Italian outfit, which is helmed by the Palumbo Group, just unveiled its first catamaran in a bid to create a more comprehensive fleet. The 130-foot power cat, which goes by the name of Zeffiro, pairs a generous interior with an innovative design that gives even more benefits than a traditional monohull, according to ISA. The standout feature of Zeffiro is the 42.6-foot beam which essentially gives the cat the volume of a much larger vessel. The sizable interior has been outfitted by Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design and is replete with contemporary furnishings...
Savannah, GAPosted by
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Business Jet Just Set Two Transatlantic Speed Records

Announcing an air-speed record from Savannah, Georgia, to Doha, Qatar, might sound trivial or even a little absurd. Until you consider the context: This was the world’s largest business jet flying 6,711 nautical miles nonstop at Mach 0.88, or 675 mph, for 13 hours and 16 minutes, on its first international flight. Then it becomes a corporate milestone. Gulfstream’s new G700 then set another city-pair record from Doha to Paris, flying 2,953 nautical miles at an average speed of Mach 0.90 (690.5 mph) for 6 hours and 15 minutes, before returning to headquarters in Savannah. Beyond the “records,” the transatlantic flights of...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Robb Report

This Ornate $10.4 Million Bel Air Estate Has Its Own Hiking Trails and Zip Line Course

Most luxury homes have a pool, wine cellar or guest house to their name, but every once in a while, there’s a listing featuring a less predictable suite of amenities. One residence in Los Angeles fits that bill with grounds that include an outdoor zip line. In other words: Here, you won’t likely get bored. The spot is located in Bel Air adjacent to Moraga Vineyards, a winery owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Despite its proximity, the listing still feels remarkably remote, as it sits on 3.2 acres of land on a private street. Even when you enter the gated property,...
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Trivets to Protect Your Dinner Table in Style

Just whipped up a rich one-pot meal you hope to serve straight from the Dutch oven? Or brewed a kettle of your best tea for a lunch with friends and family? Rather than risk scorching your dinner table with piping hot cookware, try placing it onto something else first, like a trivet. Essentially coasters designed to support cooking vessels, trivets may seem like a kitchen throwback but they are just as useful now as they were in decades past. Coming in a range of shapes and sizes, they can be made of everything from metal to wood to woven raffia, all...
BusinessPosted by
Robb Report

Pre-Owned Watch E-Tailer, WatchBox, Takes on Ownership of De Bethune

WatchBox, the pre-owned watch e-tailer co-founded in 2017 by Danny Govberg, Justin Reis and Tay Liam Wee, has acquired a majority stake in high-end Geneva-based independent watchmaker De Bethune. The brand will continue to be led by COO and master watchmaker Denis Flageollet, who founded the brand in 2002, and CEO Pierre Jacques. “The investment will provide capital to allow De Bethune to continue investing in research and development, production, watchmaking talent, global marketing, and more,” says Patrik Hoffmann, executive vice-president for WatchBox Switzerland. “It will allow Denis Flageollet and his team to further drive the development of the brand and...
Buying CarsPosted by
Robb Report

For Infiniti’s Newly Updated QX80 SUV, the Interior Is the Star of the Show

Infiniti is reworking the QX80 from the inside out. The luxury automaker just unveiled a refreshed version of its flagship SUV that’s set to go on sale later this year as part of its 2022 model year lineup, and the interior is the star of the show. The updated car comes with a made-over cabin with a touchscreen as its centerpiece. The new QX80 is available in three different trim levels (Luxe, Premium Select and Sensory), and whichever you choose, a 12.3-inch InTouch screen will come standard. Located in the middle of the dash, at the top of the center console, the...
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Taking Valuables on the Road? These Indestructible Mobile Safes Are Made to Keep Them Secure

It’s a suitcase that thinks it’s a safe. The new custom product from Dubai-based interior designer Ali Bakhtiar is the ultimate security blanket for wealthy globetrotters. The impetus, he tells Robb Report, was requests from clients who wanted to simplify the process as they moved between their homes, and how readily they could access expensive items like rings or necklaces. “A lot of people had jewelry in the bank safe, and every time they wanted to wear something they had to go and get it, “ he says. If they did decamp to another property, the admin was onerous, too....
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Heesen’s Newest Steel Superyacht Is Crowned by a Sprawling Sundeck With Jacuzzi and Bar

Heesen just flipped the script on one of its most popular superyacht lines. The Dutch shipyard has unveiled a sleek new vessel, known as Project Apollo, which is the first in the 180-foot (55-meter) Steel class to sport a revised design. Like its predecessors, the superyacht is characterized by a steel fast-displacement hull that is said to offer excellent fuel efficiency, stability and seaworthiness. That’s largely where the similarities end, though. The 180-footer’s muscular exterior was refined by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and has been described as the next “evolutionary step.” Apollo sports a more aggressive profile than her counterparts, with...
RestaurantsPosted by
Robb Report

How LA’s Thai-Japanese Kinkan Went From Takeout Favorite to Fine-Dining Hotspot

During the pandemic, Los Angeles chef Nan Yimcharoen of Kinkan became an underground takeout sensation with exquisite chirashi bowls and multi-layer bento boxes that she made at home. The appeal was obvious: Even during a moment when sushi slingers all over the city offered beautiful to-go meals, Yimcharoen’s artfully constructed and memorable food stood out. Opening and then eating one of the jewel-box creations she assembled with pristine raw fish, uni, wagyu, crab and ikura felt like a special occasion, even if it was a Wednesday night and you were watching Tiger King while you had dinner on the sofa. Kinkan...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

Apple, Cherry and Berries Galore: 9 Outstanding Fruit Pies That Can Be Delivered Right to Your Door

No picnic or backyard barbecue is complete without a pie. And America’s beloved dessert hits a spectacular peak during the end of the season, when bakers can take advantage of extraordinary sun-ripened fruit from across the country. This particular time of year yields an abundance flaky confections bursting with Oregon marionberries, Maine blueberries, Michigan cherries and more. And thanks to the convenience of speedy nationwide shipping, you don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen with a rolling pin. Leave pate brisee to the pros and indulge in the summer’s best before pecan and pumpkin spice season hits. We’ve rounded up...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This Zero-Emissions Electric Superyacht Concept Is Anchored by a 3-Story Vertical Garden

Hidden Portside’s new superyacht is further proof that sustainability and luxury boating are not mutually exclusive. The Barcelona-based design studio has penned an innovative 164-footer known as Naboo that pairs eco-friendly furnishings and zero-emissions propulsion with a design-savvy aesthetic. The sleek, silver vessel sports a hull that was forged from recycled aluminum and is replete with sinuous circular lines. The studio says this “ring concept” helps to create a different sense of movement onboard rather than a typical linear flow. As its name suggests, the superyacht was actually partially inspired by Star Wars. Naboo is a fictional planet in the beloved sci-fi franchise’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

Inside an Old Brooklyn Laundromat, This Parisian Import Has Created a Stage for New York’s Next Great Chefs

What if there was a restaurant that celebrated the unsung heroes of the kitchen—the chefs who aren’t celebrities, whose names aren’t on the sign outside or even on the menu, who never get interviewed, who aren’t owners and don’t have the final say? Hugo Hivernat, Rebecca Asthalter, and Sophie Cornibert decided to find out. Fulgurances started as a French food magazine and began its foray into cooking with an event series called Les Seconds Sont les Premiers (The Sous Chefs Are Chefs), which invited sous chefs into the spotlight. “The idea was born after we realized that, on multiple occasions, notably at Noma in...
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Pininfarina’s Racing Simulator Lets You Cruise the Nürburgring From Home—and This One Is Up for Grabs

Imagine being able to race your dream supercar around the Nürburgring whenever you please. That could soon be a (virtual) reality for the lucky collector who nabs Pininfarina’s high-tech driving simulator at auction. Created in collaboration with The Classic Car Trust (TCCT), the Leggenda eClassic simulator was unveiled last year to mark Pininfarina’s 90th anniversary. On September 17, the futuristic machine will go under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale, where it’s estimated to fetch between CHF 120,000 and CHF 150,000 ($131,000  to $164,000 at current exchange). This particular simulator is the first of nine that were handmade at Pininfarina’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy