An Ohio man is in police custody after confronting an NBC News reporter this week as he was doing a live shot during Hurricane Ida coverage. A video clip of NBC News reporter Shaq Brewster doing a live shot during Hurricane Ida went viral Monday morning. The reason? As Brewster gave his hurricane update from Gulfport, Miss., viewers could see in the background that a man had parked his white truck about 50 yards away and was running towards the reporter. Dagley confronted Brewster as the reporter was going live on MSNBC, the cable outlet of NBC News, Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Ida still were pounding parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.