Report Indicates Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Out For Season With Torn ACL

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ)– ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had an MRI today that revealed he torn his ACL and is lost for the entire 2021 season. Dobbins suffered the injury to his left knee early in Saturday’s preseason finale at Washington and needed...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLfantasypros.com

J.K. Dobbins (knee) reportedly out for the season

NFL contributor Michael Lombardi is reporting that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season. (Mike Lombardi on Twitter) Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm, but the Ravens fear Dobbins sustained an ACL tear, ending his 2021 season. This is a massive blow to the Ravens as Dobbins was set to have a vital role in the offense. Gus Edwards is expected to lead Baltimore’s rushing attack with Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams also factoring into the mix. The Ravens could also add another running back for depth purposes. Stay tuned.
NFLnumberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the 2021 season. With Dobbins unfortunately sidelined for the 2021 season, Gus Edward is expected to handle most of Baltimore's early down touches while Justice Hill sees passing game work. Per Pro Football Focus on 144 carries last season, Edwards was an overall effective runner for the Ravens with a 86.5 rushing rating while Hill finished with a 57.4 mark on 12 attempts.
NFLWTOP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confident in J.K. Dobbins ACL tear recovery

Harbaugh confident in Dobbins’ return from ACL tear in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After an MRI revealed a season-ending ACL tear in Ravens’ starting running back J.K. Dobbin’s left knee, coach John Harbaugh kept an optimistic eye toward the future on Monday for his talented 22-year-old rusher.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins carted off field after injury

JK Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury during the first series during Saturday’s Baltimore Ravens’ preseason finale. While the extent of the injury is unclear, multiple reports came out saying the former Ohio State star was struggling to put weight on his leg and his teammates were huddling around the Ravens’ starter to show support.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Baltimore Ravens update JK Dobbins status following torn ACL diagnosis

The Baltimore Ravens have updated running back J.K. Dobbins’ status on their roster following his recently-diagnosed torn ACL suffered in their final preseason game. Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve and will be officially unavailable to play for the entire 2021 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. J.K....
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins breaks silence, tweets for first time since suffering torn ACL

The Baltimore Ravens saw second-year running back J.K. Dobbins go down with a season-ending knee injury in their 37-3 blowout preseason win over the Washington Football Team. After catching a screen pass, Dobbins was hit low and immediatly crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his knee. The running back had to be carted off of the field after not being able to put any weight on his leg.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...

