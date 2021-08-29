‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Captures Awesome Video of His Daughter ‘Showing Off Her Airboat Skills’
“Swamp People” retiree Troy Broussard might not be involved with filming the iconic show anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s ever going to give up his swamp lifestyle. In fact, since retiring, the star has had more time than ever to dedicate to fishing, swampy projects, and family life. Celebrating an early start to gator season in a recent Instagram post, the outdoor aficionado doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. In other happy news, it seems his “baby girl” is gearing up to follow suit.outsider.com
Comments / 0