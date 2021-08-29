‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Captures Awesome Video of His Daughter ‘Showing Off Her Airboat Skills’

There are plenty of stars to be found in the cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” but none more unique than Mo Brings Plenty. The Native American actor plays Mo on “Yellowstone” and does so with a realistic vibe to his character. Brings Plenty fits into the “Yellowstone” storyline like a hand in a glove. He is a real-life rancher with a real fondness for horses and a love of the rodeo. This is a man who not only knows the western culture but lives it every single day. Other actors on the show like Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) and Hassie Harrison (Laramie) have plenty of experience with the cowboy culture. But, Mo Brings Plenty adds real authenticity to the show that you may not find in the rest of the cast. The rancher has been there and done that and been around the barn a time or two.