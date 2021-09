After word began spreading that he wanted a trade from the Houston Rockets, P.J. Tucker soon popped up on the Milwaukee Bucks’ radar last season. Due to his defensive excellence, veteran savviness, and battle-tested experience in a postseason environment, Tucker was a dream trade target for every contender. Indeed, as the trade deadline crept closer, it seemed like every top contender was making the Rockets offers for the veteran in an attempt to bring him aboard. In the end, it was the Bucks who would come to terms with the Rockets and agree on a deal for Tucker.