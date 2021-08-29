CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Scenes from Hurricane Ida As It Pummels Gulf Coast

By Michele Abercrombie
kasu.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ida made U.S. landfall as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in strength in a day, fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This is the second year in a row that a hurricane with 150 mph winds has hit Louisiana. More than 800,000 people are without power in Louisiana after Ida barreled through the state.

