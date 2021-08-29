Photos: Scenes from Hurricane Ida As It Pummels Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ida made U.S. landfall as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in strength in a day, fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This is the second year in a row that a hurricane with 150 mph winds has hit Louisiana. More than 800,000 people are without power in Louisiana after Ida barreled through the state.