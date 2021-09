Fans are still mourning the recasting of their favorite vessels on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. From seasons one through five, five boats conquered the Graveyard of the Atlantic in the quest for bluefin before disappearing: Fishin’ Frenzy, Reels of Fortune, Little Shell, Foolish Pleasures and Doghouse. Once season six began, four new vessels took to the waters off the coast of North Carolina. Without any explanation regarding the old vessels’ whereabouts, the show continued as if nothing was out of the ordinary. Fans had no choice but to accept the change and try to offer the new crews the same favoritism they gave the last ones. However, for some, it just left too big of a gaff hole in their hearts.