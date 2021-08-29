Cancel
Threats to kill state unemployment agency workers lead to arrest of Northeast Michigan man

By Samuel Dodge
ARENAC COUNTY, MI - An Arenac County man threatened to shoot and kill state unemployment agency workers, resulting in his arrest Sunday, state police said. The man left voice messages with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Constituent Services office, indicating anger at issues involving the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and various COVID-19 issues, said the Michigan State Police in a release.

Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
MLive

Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot cast FBI as a ‘runaway train’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The men accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked the credibility of FBI agents and their handling of paid government informants. Their attorneys contended Thursday, Sept. 2, in a motion hearing in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, that one of the informants encouraged the defendants to engage in criminal activity.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Former Michigan State University police captain pleads guilty in drunk driving case

LANSING, MI -- A former higher-up in Michigan State University’s police force will face a year of probation as a result of her guilty plea in a drunk driving case. On Aug. 30, Valerie O’Brien, a former MSU Police Department captain, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content and carrying a concealed pistol while under the influence, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Wyoming StatePosted by
MLive

Man arrested for fleeing, assaulting Jackson County officer, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A man wanted out of the state of Wyoming was arrested Tuesday after fleeing and assaulting a police officer. At about 2:26 a.m. on Aug. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a 41-year-old man sitting on the side of the road on Draper Road near East McDevitt Avenue, said Jackson County Undersheriff Chris Simpson.
Muskegon, MIPosted by
The Flint Journal

Father’s killing representative of families forever changed due to increase in shootings during pandemic

MUSKEGON, MI – When her son’s best friend was shot and killed, Cynthia Phillips told him to keep his friend in his heart. It was OK to go on, she told him. “That was a loss for him that he really never wanted to talk about because it was such a great loss to him. He was very, very sad about it, even years later. It’s difficult to accept the fact he was taken at such a young age.”
Iosco County, MIPosted by
MLive

PFAS deer advisory area shrinks around Wurtsmith Air Force Base

OSCODA, MI — Michigan health officials have shrunk the perimeter of an Iosco County advisory area where hunters shouldn’t eat deer meet due to toxic PFAS contamination near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2...
Jackson County, MIPosted by
MLive

Motorcycle chase ends in crash in Jackson County, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle pursuit in Jackson County ended in a motorcycle crash about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Francis Street to follow up on a report from the Fowlerville Police Department, police said. FPD had requested a deputy check the residence of a suspect wanted on charges of breaking-and-entering and vehicle theft out of Fowlerville.
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Federal court denies temporary restraining order on Michigan State University vaccination mandate

EAST LANSING, MI - A federal judge has denied a Michigan State University employee’s attempt to immediately cease the university’s COVID -19 vaccination mandate. Jeanna Norris, a MSU administrative associate and fiscal officer, sued President Samuel Stanley and the university’s Board of Trustees in the U.S. District Court’s western division of Michigan, saying she has received medical advice from her immunologist that she does not need vaccination due to her “natural immunity.”

