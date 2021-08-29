Threats to kill state unemployment agency workers lead to arrest of Northeast Michigan man
ARENAC COUNTY, MI - An Arenac County man threatened to shoot and kill state unemployment agency workers, resulting in his arrest Sunday, state police said. The man left voice messages with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Constituent Services office, indicating anger at issues involving the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and various COVID-19 issues, said the Michigan State Police in a release.www.mlive.com
Comments / 19