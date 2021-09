Massachusetts was ranked the tenth best state for women’s equality, according to new a WalletHub study. “Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded. In 2021, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10 — or even the top 25 — of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 156 countries based on gender equality. The U.S. ranked 30th, which is better than last year’s rank of 53rd,” the website read.