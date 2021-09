A member of a paranormal investigation group in Singapore tragically drowned while attempting to swim across a river in response to an individual online who questioned his courage. The unfortunate tale reportedly began earlier this month when the ghost hunter, who went by the moniker Raysan Ace, received a rather hateful Facebook message from a person who declared that his organization was faking their exploits investigating allegedly haunted locations throughout the country. The sinister screed culminated with the stranger challenging the man to swim across the Singapore River before the end of the 'Ghost Month,' which is an annual period in many Asian countries wherein it is believed that the spirits of the dead are free to walk the Earth.