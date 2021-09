As the coronavirus surges during a fourth wave, companies are scrambling to keep their workplaces safe. With news that the Pfizer vaccine has now obtained full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, more businesses are likely to make vaccinations mandatory, creating safer spaces for their employees and customers. Smaller businesses, without risk and legal departments, have been especially challenged. They’re fending for themselves to interpret national and state guidelines, and feeling pressure to follow the protocols set by corporations like Google and Facebook. Each business should evaluate what works best for them.