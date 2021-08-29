Cancel
Elite N.J. team sent to Alabama to assist in Hurricane Ida rescue, recovery efforts

By Katie Kausch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Rescue workers from New Jersey are in Alabama to help with rescue and recovery efforts as Hurricane Ida makes its way inland. Forty-five members of New Jersey Task Force 1 were sent to an Alabama staging area awaiting assignment as the hurricane makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, New Jersey state Office of Emergency Management Sgt. Joseph Walsh told NJ Advance Media. Thirty-five of them are in “technically skilled positions,” and the other ten are ground support personnel.

Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Newark crushes all-time rainfall record for single day with Ida’s torrential downpours

The monster storm that caused devastating flooding and widespread destruction in New Jersey also shattered a longtime rainfall record at Newark Liberty International Airport. Newark was drenched with 8.41 inches of rain when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida swept across Essex County on Wednesday — the most rain ever recorded on any single calendar day since the records began in 1931, according to data from the National Weather Service’s regional office in New York.
EnvironmentPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. death toll from Ida climbs to 23 people, Murphy says

The death toll from the storm that ravaged New Jersey on Wednesday rose to 23 people, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday afternoon. “The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles, Murphy said outside of a fire station in Hillsborough, where nearby roadways are still underwater.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

University Hospital fires several employees over fake vaccination cards

University Hospital has fired several employees for submitting fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards in response to the Newark facility’s requirement that its staff be inoculated, according to a report. The hospital, New Jersey’s only public acute-care facility, became the first in the state to mandate vaccination among all its employees, who...
Passaic County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Crews searching for woman swept away in raging floodwaters in Passaic County

Rescue crews are continuing to search Thursday for a woman police said was swept away by floodwaters Wednesday night in Woodland Park in Passaic County. Police received a call around 9 p.m. that a woman was trapped in her car from flash floodwaters on Lackawanna Avenue as remnants of Hurricane Ida were raging through the borough and the rest of Passaic County, according to a statement from the Woodland Park Police Department.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Bayonne resident inducted into Authors Guild; BGCHC members win Fine Arts Contest | Journal Entries

Fresh off his first solo-book, “March On: A Veterans Travel Guide,” Bayonne resident Michael Embrich has been inducted into the Authors Guild, America’s oldest and largest professional organization for writers. Founded in 1912 as the Authors League of America, it has counted among its board members authors of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, including numerous winners of the Nobel and Pulitzer Prizes and the National Book Award.

