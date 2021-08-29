Cancel
NFL bettors must consider these angles when wagering on AFC East

By Jonathan Von Tobel, VSiN
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at some betting angles for the AFC East in 2021. Once ruled by the New England Patriots, the AFC East has a new favorite in the Buffalo Bills. At -150 at BetMGM, the price implies Buffalo has a 60 percent chance to win this division, and it is hard to quarrel with that. Should Josh Allen maintain his level from last season, in which he completed 69.2 percent of his passes and threw for 37 touchdowns, it would be hard to make a real case against the Bills. They have questions with defensive personnel, but given the status of other teams in the division, the AFC East still runs through Buffalo.

