Before Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, Labor Day weekend seemed poised to offer New Orleans the tourist bonanza that many businesses had been craving. "This delta variant kind of erased our August," said Suzanne Becker, the general manager of the Henry Howard Hotel, a boutique hotel in the Lower Garden District. But for the first time in weeks, guests were slated to fill nearly every room. Many other hotels were fully booked at the higher room rates only holiday weekends allow.