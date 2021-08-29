Cancel
How high of a draft pick could the Chicago Cubs nab next season?

By Bill Quinn
Cover picture for the articleSure, this may seem like a silly sentiment seeing as the Chicago Cubs have gutted their squad and have done their best to emulate the Cleveland Indians from Major League, but there is still a chance for the Cubs to win some ballgames in the same fashion as what went down Saturday night. They’ve got some interesting and productive players despite the deluge of losses, and those players are all that stands between the Cubs and a higher draft pick in 2022.

