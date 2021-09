When the Detroit Pistons hired current GM Troy Weaver after the 2019 season, he quickly gained the moniker of “The Grim Weaver” after he started releasing or trading away players until the longest-tenured player on the roster was a guy that was in his second year in the league. The Pistons were moving guys nobody thought would get moved, and so far it appears to have turned out pretty well for them. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell may be about to do the very same thing with the Detroit Lions.