Preseason excitement continues with Bengals vs. Dolphins game

By Tessa DiTirro, WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals will take the field against the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. In the preseason matchup, the Bengals played the Washington Football Team. The team lost, meaning the Bengals are 1-1 in the preseason. There's a little bit of added momentum for this game, because quarterback Joe...

local12.com

#Dolphins#Game One#Cincinnati#American Football#Wkrc
