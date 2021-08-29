Kevin Lacroix Dominates in ICAR Return
It may have been the NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ first trip to Circuit ICAR since 2017, but it was a familiar face in Victory Lane and the same result to boot. Kevin Lacroix earned his first victory of the season and second in a row at the 0.994-mile tarmac road course, leading over 73 of the 83 laps en route to the La Fernandiere 75 trophy, surviving a green/white/checkered restart and holding off Andrew Ranger and L.P. Dumoulin.www.shorttrackscene.com
