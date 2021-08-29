Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Kevin Lacroix Dominates in ICAR Return

By Davey Segal
shorttrackscene.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have been the NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ first trip to Circuit ICAR since 2017, but it was a familiar face in Victory Lane and the same result to boot. Kevin Lacroix earned his first victory of the season and second in a row at the 0.994-mile tarmac road course, leading over 73 of the 83 laps en route to the La Fernandiere 75 trophy, surviving a green/white/checkered restart and holding off Andrew Ranger and L.P. Dumoulin.

www.shorttrackscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Jackson
Person
Raphael Lessard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icar#Nascar Pinty#Circuit Icar#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The worst kept secret isn’t in the Cup Series

The 2021 NASCAR silly season has been full of poorly kept secrets, and those secrets are certainly not limited to the Cup Series. Poorly kept secrets have defined this year’s NASCAR silly season, and there are still a number of those secrets that have not been confirmed for next year.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Racing News

Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat has been filled for 2022

As expected, Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have agreed to continue their relationship into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. When Erik Jones signed with Richard Petty Motorsports last year for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the deal was classified as a multi-year deal. However, a clause existed within that agreement that would have allowed the two sides to part ways after the 2021 season concluded.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Alludes to Disappointment, Major Issues after Verizon 200: ‘I’ll Keep Quiet’

Following Sunday’s NASCAR race in Indianapolis, driver Bubba Wallace took to Twitter to share a veiled complaint about today’s race results. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard was filled with wrecks and cautions throughout the day. In addition, Wallace received a rather harsh penalty while navigating one of the race’s major crashes that led to an extended caution.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Takes a Hilarious Shot at Kyle Larson After Day on the Golf Course

On Wednesday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin hilariously roasted fellow racer Kyle Larson following their outing on the golf course today. Hamlin and Larson got a round in earlier today, and by the sounds of it, Denny came out on top today. Either that or his trash talking is throwing us all off to make us think that’s the case. The FedEx No. 11 driver shared a photo of Larson teeing off on one of the 18 holes. There’s some trees lining the left side of the hole, but past that the fairway seems wide open.
Hartford, OHaccesswdun.com

Kyle Larson takes WoO LMS victory at Sharon Speedway

HARTFORD, OH – Kyle Larson continued his winning ways on Saturday night with a win in World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model competition at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. The Elk Grove, California driver – who now has five series starts and only a handful of Late Model races...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Southern 500 starting lineup: Ryan Blaney on pole

Ryan Blaney, who has won the past two races, will lead the Southern 500 starting lineup to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup playoff opener at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Blaney won last weekend’s race at Daytona and won the previous week at Michigan. He’ll be joined...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Kyle Larson Rebounds With a Vengeance into NASCAR Cup Favorite's Role

Kyle Larson just might be experiencing one of the greatest, and quickest, rebounds in sports history. A year ago, he was in some sort of dirt-track exile, banished from the racing penthouse of the NASCAR Cup Series for six months for uttering a racial slur during a virtual race in the early stages of the pandemic. That slur, caught on a live-streamed event, and shared all over the world on social media in a matter of minutes, cost Larson a ride at Chip Ganassi Racing and one of the most recognizable sponsors on the planet in McDonald's.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch to 23XI Racing in 2022?

Kurt Busch is set to join 23XI Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but ESPN reported that it is Kyle Busch set to join the team. It was reported several months ago that Kurt Busch was the top candidate to join 23XI Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season if the team were to expand from one car to two cars.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have found a new rival

Kyle Larson has had great success in the 2021 NASCAR Cup series season, but like anybody who has success, he has picked up a few haters along the way. Kyle Larson continued his dominance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by picking up his fifth win of the year at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 2021 Darlington – Full starting lineup, odds

The starting lineup is set for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener this Sunday, and the odds to win have also been released. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway this Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500. This race is the opening race...

Comments / 0

Community Policy