Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 promo: Is Scrappy dead?

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 on Starz nest week, you gotta wonder this: What is Raq going to do now?. At the end of episode 6, we saw what looks to be the death of Scrappy, the guy Raq intentionally sent over into Unique’s crew. We don’t imagine that he’s still alive, mostly because Unique doesn’t feel like the sort of guy to offer up mercy. The entire Showcase “attack” was really just a stunt, and it’s one that will likely leave all of Kanan’s family fuming.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 promo: Is cliffhanger addressed?

ABC released today a brand-new promo for A Million Little Things season 4, and through watching it you can feel a rush of positivity. There were a number of different angles that the network could have taken here, whether it be addressing familiar story points or spending the entire 30 seconds on the shocking, Gary-centric cliffhanger from the end of this past season. So what did they choose to do? They went with a promo that is, by and large, happy. It’s about the value of friendship and how important it is to get through some of the more difficult days in life. There are also some fun romantic moments in here, as well, including one for Rome and Regina at the end that is almost sure to put a smile on your face.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Good Doctor season 5: See Freddie Highmore in new promo art

As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 5, why not spend a moment on some heartwarming promo art?. What we’ve got for you at the top of this article comes courtesy of ABC, and it features a powerful message at its core: “We’re only as strong as what we overcome.” You also, of course, have Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy as the primary focus, not that this should be all that much of a surprise to anyone. Shaun’s been front and center for almost every single promotional poster so far.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 debate: Could Samar return in the future?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9, we of course have questions aplenty all about returning characters — why not add Samar to that list? She’s one of the most beloved former characters on the show, and we know that she is technically still out there. With that being...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: More discussion on Fornell return

If you’ve been reading our NCIS season 19 coverage, then you probably know already that Tobias Fornell is returning to the show. It’s something that we’ve discussed previously, with executive producer Steven D. Binder noting that there were plans for him to be in at least one episode. Now, we’re...
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

50 Cent Talks Power & The Success of Raising Kanan

When you think about the Power universe, you can't help but think about 50 Cent. From the theme song to his portrayal of the most iconic villain the series ever saw, 50 Cent is an integral part of the franchise and its success. In this prequel, he gets to show off his voiceover skills as he narrates the fascinating and troubled upbringing of Kanan Stark.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Power Book III's Patina Miller and EPs Unpack Raq's Role as a Single Mom

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Power Book III Season 1, Episode 5. Read at your own risk. Having the perfect actress play Kanan’s mom Raq for the spinoff prequel Power Book III has mattered from the very start for executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney Kemp. For fans who watch the Starz drama, which airs Sundays at 8/7c (when not on hiatus, as it is this week), Patina Miller is easily the best and only choice for the role. She captivates as not only a beautiful and ruthless drug queenpin, but also as a dedicated mother who wants the world...
TV SeriesPopSugar

Exclusive: Raquel Thomas Shows Lou Lou Who's Boss in Power Book III Sneak Peek

We already knew that Patina Miller's Raquel Thomas was a badass, but she's ready to remind her family there's a reason she's the brains of the business on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series, which is loosely based on executive producer 50 Cent's life, centers on a 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his rise to becoming the drug dealer we know from Power. Although Raq has done her best to keep son Kanan out of the drug-dealing world, episode five reveals that secrets might just be their downfall. We've seen what happens when you mix business with pleasure; now we get to see what happens when Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) tries to keep things separate and secret from Raq, thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from episode six.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'Digimon Adventure' Episode 63 Spoilers, Promo, Release Date Out

Taichi gets ready for a harsh test in "Digimon Adventure" Episode 63. The new episode is called "The Crest of Knowledge." The official promo trailer for Episode 63 reveals Taichi is up against a dangerous Digimon. Unfortunately, he is separated from Agumon as he finds himself in an unknown zone.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Why Is Juke Box’s Relationship With Marvin So Broken?

Jukebox is Kanan’s cousin and his uncle Marvin’s daughter. In the original Power series, we had the chance to briefly meet the older Jukebox, who appeared in a few episodes in the fourth season as a dirty cop and one of the deadliest female gangsters the franchise has ever seen. While Power Book III: Raising Kanan is centered on the upbringing of Kanan Stark, Jukebox’s story is just as important as she and Marvin play a vital role in the family business. It’s clear from the first episode that Jukebox has been raised so much differently than Kanan. Whereas Raq makes Kanan’s education a priority and is hell-bent on keeping the family drug dealing business away from her son, Marvin has already introduced Jukebox to the world of crime. It’s easy to forget that Jukebox is Marvin’s daughter. After all, in the past five episodes, we have seen her interact with everyone on the show, including Lou Lou, Kanan, Raq, and even her new love interests parents. It’s very rare to see the father and daughter in the same scene. So what’s the deal between these two, and why does it seem like they are growing further and further apart in each episode?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Manifest season 4: Why was it revived at Netflix, not NBC?

Are you curious to learn more about why Manifest season 4 is coming to Netflix, as opposed to returning to NBC? There are a number of reasons for it that are emerging today in some fascinating reports. In the latest edition of the What I’m Hearing… newsletter, Matt Belloni explains...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Raising Kanan: Everything That Could Happen in Episode 6

Raising Right is the second spin-off of the well-known series Power, which ended last year after six seasons aired since 2014. The story of Kanan Stark, about the friend of Ghost Turned into his arch enemy, he places us in the early 90’s with a young man who is just beginning to navigate the drug trafficking business of South Jamaica, commanded by none other than his mother Raquel Thomas. This Sunday the show premiered its episode 6 in StarzPlay and we will tell you all the details.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is filming kicking off next week?

For everyone out there ready to see The Blacklist season 9 production officially underway, we have some news now that will totally make you smile. Today, series star Amir Arison (Aram) retweeted a post noting that he’s already gotten a virus test for the new season and that filming will kick off next week. This goes along with what the actor first said weeks ago about a September launch date.
TV Showsurbanbellemag.com

‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Lou Lou Plays with Fire + Raq Comes up with a New Plan

On the recent episode of, “Raising Kanan,” Raq’s drug business hits more snags. Deen has decided he no longer wants to work with her. Instead, he’s going to work with Unique exclusively. And Unique will pay more as long as Raq is out of the picture. After losing their connect, Raq has to go to Plan B. She plans on meeting with Julia’s cousin and making a business deal with him.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Negan Gives Some Answers in The Walking Dead Episode 11.02 Promo

Negan Gives Some Answers in The Walking Dead Episode 11.02 Promo. The final season of The Walking Dead has arrived. Last night, AMC debuted the first of the 24 episodes that will end the flagship series of the franchise. In the story, the survivors attempted to recapture Meridian, where Maggie lived before coming back to Alexandria. Along the way, Maggie confronted Negan, telling him that she would kill him someday. Shortly after, they bumped into a group of walkers, and Negan left Maggie to her fate as the zombies apparently took her. Moreover, in the freshly released promo for the upcoming second episode, it seems that someone will have to answer for his deeds.
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

Exclusive "Power Book III" Preview: Will Kanan Save His Father?

On July 18th, the American crime drama television series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, created by Sascha Penn, debuted and instantly became a fan favorite The series chronicles South Jamaica, Queen's drug world in the early '90s. The prequel offers fans within the Power Universe an in-depth look at the upbringing of Kanan Starkz (Mekai Curtis) the former mentor-boss turned rival of Ghost and Tommy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy