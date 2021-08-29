Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 promo: Is Scrappy dead?

Jukebox is Kanan’s cousin and his uncle Marvin’s daughter. In the original Power series, we had the chance to briefly meet the older Jukebox, who appeared in a few episodes in the fourth season as a dirty cop and one of the deadliest female gangsters the franchise has ever seen. While Power Book III: Raising Kanan is centered on the upbringing of Kanan Stark, Jukebox’s story is just as important as she and Marvin play a vital role in the family business. It’s clear from the first episode that Jukebox has been raised so much differently than Kanan. Whereas Raq makes Kanan’s education a priority and is hell-bent on keeping the family drug dealing business away from her son, Marvin has already introduced Jukebox to the world of crime. It’s easy to forget that Jukebox is Marvin’s daughter. After all, in the past five episodes, we have seen her interact with everyone on the show, including Lou Lou, Kanan, Raq, and even her new love interests parents. It’s very rare to see the father and daughter in the same scene. So what’s the deal between these two, and why does it seem like they are growing further and further apart in each episode?