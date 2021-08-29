Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Bayern vs. Gladbach in German Cup, Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) -- Bayern Munich will play at Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund was given a home draw against second-division Ingolstadt. Sunday's draw offers Bayern a chance to make up for its disappointing 1-1 draw at Gladbach in their opening...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Ap#Waldhof Mannheim#Bayer Leverkusen#Karlsruher Sc#Freiburg#Hamburger Sv#Schalke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Bayern Munich Is Expressing Interest in Paris SG’s Thilo Kehrer

Paris Saint-Germain wants to offload some players before the summer transfer window closes in a few days. One of the candidates that the capital club wants to offload this summer is Thilo Kehrer. L’Equipe (via ESPN) has reported that Bayern Munich wants to add their backline and circled Paris Saint-Germain’s,...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview and Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, as they make the trip to SC Freiburg on matchday two of the Bundesliga season. A tricky contest awaits Borussia Dortmund this weekend, as they travel to the Dreisamstadion to take on SC Freiburg. The Black and Yellows suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday, and they will be determined to get the three points against SC Freiburg. But beating them certainly won’t be an easy task.
Soccer90min.com

Bayern Munich vs Koln: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Supercup champions Bayern Munich will go hunting for their first victory of the new Bundesliga season when they face Koln on Sunday. Julian Nagelsmann's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach on opening weekend but really started to find their groove in the Supercup. A Robert Lewandowski double, either side of a strike from Thomas Muller, saw off Borussia Dortmund to the tune of a 3-1 victory.
Soccersemoball.com

Bayern romps to 12-0 win over 5th-tier team in German Cup

BREMEN, Germany (AP) -- Bayern Munich's reserves routed fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 in their rescheduled German Cup game Wednesday to ease into the second round. The match was supposed to have been played on Aug. 6 but it was postponed due to a number of coronavirus infections among the Bremen-based team's players.
UEFA90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Hertha Berlin - Bundesliga

A free scoring Bayern Munich will take on a hapless Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening. After fighting through the growing pains of adapting to Julian Nagelsmann's playing style, the Bavarians have found form after lifting the DFL-Supercup and demolishing Bremer SV 12-0 in the DFB Pokal.
SoccerESPN

Bayern Munich win 12-0 over fifth-tier side Bremer SV in German Cup action

Bayern Munich beat fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 to advance to the second round of the German Cup. The result was Bayern's largest win since a 16-1 victory over DJK Waldberg at the same stage of the competition in Aug. 1997. It is the fifth time that the Bavarians have won a competitive match by 10+ goals.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Bayern Munich put 12 past minnows Bremer in German Cup

Berlin (AFP) – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals Wednesday as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich thrashed fifth-tier minnows Bremer 12-0 in the first round of the German Cup. The original tie was postponed at the start of August after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Bremer squad, but Bayern showed...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bundesliga Roundup: Bayern survive Köln scare, Borussia Dortmund stunned by Freiburg

Matchday two of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season saw RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen enjoy big wins. While Bayern Munich survived a scare against FC Köln. RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart kicked off matchday two on Friday, and Jesse Marsch’s side earned a resounding win. Dominik Szoboszlai scored a brace, and Emil Forsberg and Andre Silva were also on target as RB Leipzig thumped Stuttgart 4-0.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Bayern signs Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer, weakens rival

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich signed Austria attacking midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Leipzig on Monday, boosting its own squad while weakening its closest rival in the Bundesliga last season. The 27-year-old Sabitzer was given a four-year contract and will wear the No. 18 jersey, Bayern said in a statement. Sabitzer,...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Marco Reus talks return to Germany squad, Thorgan Hazard ruled out

Marco Reus is happy to be back in the Germany squad, while Thorgan Hazard is back in Dortmund after having his ankle injury examined by the Belgium national team. Marco Reus is back in the Germany squad for the first time since October 2019. And the Borussia Dortmund captain is looking forward to getting started under new head coach Hansi Flick. At a press conference on Tuesday, Reus said:
Soccergoal.com

USMNT defender Richards returns to Hoffenheim on loan from Bayern Munich

The 21-year-old is back for a second spell with the Bundesliga outfit after starting 11 league games in his first loan stint last term. U.S. men's national team defender Chris Richards has left Bayern Munich and re-joined Hoffenheim on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season. Richards spent the...
Soccerfearthewall.com

Bayer Leverkusen Requests BVB Match be Rescheduled Amid Scheduling Concerns

The cramped international schedule has been causing problems for months, causing players to suffer unnecessary injuries and burnout. Now, with national teams forced to squeeze three matches into a two-week break to makeup for cancelled matches in March, the problems are growing further. According to Kicker, three Bayer Leverkusen players: Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, and Piero Hincapie, will miss Die Werkself’s upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund. This is because they play two games all the way in South America less than 48 hours before the Bundesliga match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday. As a result, Leverkusen’s CEO Rudi Völler has requested that the DFB move the game to Sunday to accommodate Leverkusen’s players returning from their obligations in South America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy