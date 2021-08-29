Cancel
Irv Smith Jr. needs surgery that will cost him start of season

By Mason Bissada
It’s been a day of highs and lows for the Minnesota Vikings. Though they signed All-Pro safety Harrison Smith to a four-year, $64 million extension, they will have to begin the season without their starting tight end. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Irv Smith Jr. is expected to undergo surgery on his meniscus and will miss “at least” the beginning of the regular season.

