More growth in the Schneider Springs fire on Thursday but firefighters say they’re making progress everyday establishing more containment lines. Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the fire grew from 73.403 acres on Thursday to 75,055 acres Today. The fire is still at 8 percent containment. Firefighters say they had to battle 20 mile per hour winds Thursday. They say the area of Cliffdell on the east flank of the fire, the fire became visible from Highway 410, with flames backing and material rolling down the steep slopes near the highway corridor.