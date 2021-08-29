Cancel
NFL

As Roster Cutdown to 53 Nears, It's Decision Time for the Jets

By Eric Allen
newyorkjets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Jets have to get their roster down to 53 players. While an NFL roster is never final, Tuesday is a critical deadline for Jets GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and their respective staffs. Saleh told reporters Sunday: "There are a lot of...

Ronnie Blair
#The Jets#American Football#Wcbs#The Green White#Nfln#Espn#De Shaq Lawson#Texans
Some tough decisions for Jets GM Joe Douglas as roster deadline approaches

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, right, talks with head coach Robert Saleh during practice on July 28 in Florham Park, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger. It’s decision time for Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and some of Douglas’ toughest calls...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Now It Gets Real for HC Robert Saleh and the Jets

As the Jets players, and their first-year head coach Robert Saleh and his staff know: Now the work really begins. Friday night's third and final preseason game, a thrilling contest that finished in a 31-31 tie with Philadelphia, even though it doesn't count, saw the Jets rest a long list of players, including: QBs Zach Wilson and Mike White; WRs Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims; RBs Tevin Coleman and RB La'Mical Perine; TEs Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin; LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, G Greg Van Roten; DTs Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins, DL John Franklin-Myers; LB C.J. Mosley; CB Justin Hardee; Ss Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh on Cuts: 'The Worst Part of Football'

Over the next 24 hours, One Jets Drive will become the Boulevard of Broken Dreams for many. The Jets cannot have more than 53 players on their active roster when the clock this 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Head coach Robert Saleh, who refers to his players as young men, says the final cut deadline is never easy.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Hail Mary Finish Puts a Bow on 2021 Preseason

The Jets ended their preseason in dramatic fashion as they tied with the Eagles, 31-31, Friday night at MetLife Stadium. Down 31-23 with six seconds remaining in regulation, QB James Morgan, who commanded the offense in the second half, rolled to his right before unleashing a Hail Mary that undrafted rookie TE Kenny Yeboah came down with for a 49-yard score. Josh Adams converted the two-point attempt on a draw. The play was reviewed but the call was upheld.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Robert Saleh on Jets Getting Even Younger: 'Challenge Accepted'

Youth has been the rip current below the surface of the Jets' activities all offseason and preseason. And after more additions and subtractions to the 53-man roster today, youth rose up and took control of first-year head coach Robert Saleh's first news conference with reporters less than a day after final cuts were announced.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets GM Joe Douglas Expects Ups and Downs with Youthful Roster

The Jets will head into the 2021 NFL regular season with great anticipation and also an acknowledgement that more adversity is on the horizon. GM Joe Douglas is continuing to revamp his roster and a new fleet of Jets are about to leave the runway for the first time. Douglas...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Joe Douglas on 'Difficult Decisions,' Additions to Roster

Jets GM Joe Douglas has made 52 roster moves since Monday, which included cuts, re-signings, trades and waiver claims in addition to placing players on injured reserve while building a practice squad. Among the surprises, at least externally, was releasing CB Bless Austin, who on the team had the longest...
