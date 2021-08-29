Oil prices rise as US producers shut down ahead of Hurricane Ida
More than 90pc of US oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut down as Hurricane Ida made landfall this evening, threatening to push petrol prices even higher. The Category 4 hurricane risks inflicting severe damage to the region’s oil and gas industry as thousands of residents were forced to evacuate and flights were grounded. Analysts warned that Ida was on the same path as other storms that previously caused huge damage to oil facilities.www.telegraph.co.uk
