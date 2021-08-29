Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Oil prices rise as US producers shut down ahead of Hurricane Ida

By Tom Rees
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 90pc of US oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut down as Hurricane Ida made landfall this evening, threatening to push petrol prices even higher. The Category 4 hurricane risks inflicting severe damage to the region’s oil and gas industry as thousands of residents were forced to evacuate and flights were grounded. Analysts warned that Ida was on the same path as other storms that previously caused huge damage to oil facilities.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raghuram Rajan
Person
Mark Carney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Oil Refining#Oil Markets#Extreme Weather#British#Rac#The Reserve Bank Of India#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened, but not before shutting down U.S. Gulf oil production. Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of landfall, but almost all offshore Gulf oil production, some 1.74 million barrels per day, stopped in advance of the storm.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady

The price of oil attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week amid an larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels. Oil Price Rebound...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil steadies; OPEC+ sticks to gradual output hikes

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases. Brent crude fell 4 cents to settle at $71.59 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents to settle at $68.59 a barrel.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Drops After OPEC+ Reaffirms Supply Return as Demand Wavers

Brent crude was down by 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.44 a barrel by 06:50 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Jobless Claims, Drop in Inventories Help

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Thursday, boosted by solid employment data, a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks and the confidence among a group of top producers that demand would grow. By 9:10 AM ET (1310 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.3% at $69.47 a barrel, while Brent...
EnvironmentTelegraph

Feds responding to reports of oil, chemical spills after Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal and state agencies say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills resulting from Hurricane Ida following the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. Environmental Protection Agency spokesman Nick Conger said Thursday that a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Oil Rises on Demand Outlook, Gulf Outages

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected and a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further. Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%,...
EnvironmentFox News

US tapping into oil reserves after Hurricane Ida

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Trafficinvezz.com

Crude oil price prediction as fresh risks emerge

Crude oil price is under pressure following OPEC+ decision on oil production. The end of the summer travel season in the coming week has heightened demand concerns. The air travel sector is still struggling as highlighted by Tuesday's TSA checkpoint numbers. Crude oil price has bounced off Wednesday’s low as...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

WTI Erases Loss as US Oil Inventory Report Overshadows OPEC+ Announcement

An EIA report showed total oil products supplied rose to the highest level on record since 1990 overshadowing the OPEC+ announcement to proceed with oil production increases. U.S. crude futures closed modestly higher after OPEC+’s relatively harmonious decision to gradually raise supply and a bullish U.S. oil inventory report. Futures...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand

LONDON/DUBAI – OPEC and its allies will likely stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, four sources said on Wednesday, even though the group revised up its 2022 demand outlook and still faces U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent oil was little changed, near $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, wagering that the market can absorb the additional supply. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

OPEC + expects tight oil demand through May 2022

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) foresees that the oil market is in deficit at least until the end of 2021 So what stocks remain relatively low until May 2022sources from the group reported Tuesday, a day before the economic policy meeting amid pressure from the US to increase production.
Trafficnprillinois.org

Gas Prices Unlikely To Skyrocket As Oil Companies Assess Hurricane Ida Damage

Although oil companies are still assessing the damage at the oil rigs, platforms and refineries that were struck by Hurricane Ida, signs point toward a limited impact on gasoline availability and prices. AAA has warned of price volatility, and several analysts expect temporary price increases of several cents, but experts...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Prices Unlikely To Overheat As Delta Variant Weighs In

A spike in the Delta Coronavirus cases is likely to hold back a demand recovery this year as oil prices struggle to break out of current ranges. Oil prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1% to $68.50 a barrel. Tuesday’s expiring Brent crude futures settled at $72.99 a barrel, down 0.6%.
EnvironmentWTVM

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida. The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday. The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”. It expects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy