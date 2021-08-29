Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football: Arian Smith a potential breakout star, says David Pollack

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia will need to be sharp right from opening kickoff on Saturday, as the Bulldogs could hardly get a tougher first game of the season than against Clemson at a neutral site. JT Daniels does give the Dawgs an experience advantage at quarterback, but Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei is a former 5-star recruit who looked excellent in relief of Trevor Lawrence last season.

Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

David Pollack picks Georgia to win national title, College GameDay cast splits vote

Two of the four College GameDay analysts are picking Georgia to win the national championship, but only one has the Bulldogs winning the SEC Championship Game. If that sounds confusing, it’s because UGA College Football Hall of Fame David Pollack picks Alabama to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game but the Bulldogs to beat the Tide in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
Georgia State247Sports

David Pollack questions JT Daniels before Georgia opens season against Clemson: 'Is he in the upper echelon?'

Saturday features one of the biggest college football games of the season, and it is only Week 1. Clemson and Georgia square off in Charlotte, North Carolina, with major implications for the College Football Playoff. On the UGA side of things, the Bulldogs turned to quarterback JT Daniels, who finally broke through as the starter midseason after his transfer from USC. The expectation this year? Daniels leads Georgia to the Playoff and is in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Alabama State247Sports

Miami vs. Alabama: David Pollack on why D'Eriq King is Hurricanes' X factor vs. Crimson Tide

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is here, and included in the slate is a marquee non-conference game Saturday afternoon between top-ranked Alabama and No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. And while many have been quick to pick the defending-national champion Crimson Tide to prevail vs. the Hurricanes, not all have been so quick to write off Miami, especially with the team returning D'Eriq King at quarterback.
College Sports247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: David Pollack wants to see physicality

In the two years that Manny Diaz has been the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, the program has already shown signs of improvement. After winning just six games in his first season, Diaz coached Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020. Now, the Hurricanes want to take that next step forward. On the ESPN College Football Podcast this week, College GameDay analyst David Pollack explained how Miami can do just that.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Ruled Ineligible

Oklahoma's on-again, off-again running back room may have suffered another blow this week. Marcus Major, a promising junior from Oklahoma City, will not be eligible to play for the Sooners this fall, according to Rivals website SoonerScoop. Sources told SI Sooners that Major's eligibility issue stems from classwork that didn't...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Has Announced The New Co-Hosts For ‘First Take’

ESPN’s First Take is entering a new era, as Max Kellerman is no longer a part of the show. On Thursday, the network officially announced who’ll debate Stephen A. Smith in the near future. In an effort to keep the show as entertaining as possible, ESPN has decided to go...

