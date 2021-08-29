AEW All Out: Darby Allin and CM Punk Should Main Event

FTR (19-1) vs. Santana and Ortiz (19-10) It’s the rematch of one of the more anticipated matches of the year. That first meeting at Fight for the Fallen was a disappointment but only because of the injury to Cash Wilder. He was wearing a sleeve to cover his arm this arm. FTR had Bobby Eaton themed trunks, while Santana and Ortiz were out with face paint. This got off to a hot start, with things breaking down in a hurry and Santana and Ortiz busting out some stereo dives. As it calmed down, FTR shifted the focus to Ortiz and targeted his arm as they isolated him. FTR continues to nail the little things like removing the turnbuckle pad and wrenching the arm on the buckle. Santana ultimately got the hot tag and cleaned house for the next segment. Ortiz eventually got hit with the brainbuster that beat them last time but Santana made the save. Ortiz also survived a great looking Gory Bomb. We got another save following the Big Rig before a string of offense from Santana and Ortiz got the win in 13:33. Finally a big win for Santana and Ortiz, who have been CRIMINALLY underutilized since day one, considering they’re arguably the best tandem in the company. Hell of an opening contest. [****]