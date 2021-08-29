AEW All Out: Darby Allin and CM Punk Should Main Event

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWith AEW’s All Out pay-per-view only a week away, it is stacking up to be a momentous show for a number of reasons. For just the second time ever, AEW will break out a steel cage, and that cage will be the site of an AEW tag team title match between two of the best tag teams in the world, the Lucha Bros and the Young Bucks.

WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

CM Punk Debuts in AEW

Friday night AEW Rampage kicked off with a highly teased and anticipated return. Most thought this day would never come. Cue "Cult of Personality". The former 'Voice of the Voiceless' CM Punk has officially returned to the World of Professional Wrestling. Punk reveled in the applause of the hometown Chicago crowd. Punk then went on to shoot a 15-minute promo addressing his absence, his displeasure with his former company, his plans for the future, and who he is going to face first.
WWECNET

CM Punk to AEW Rampage? All the return rumors explained

Friday night is AEW Rampage's second epsiode, dubbed The First Dance, and the wrestling world is expecting CM Punk to show up. Reports that Punk was returning to the ring have been swirling for the past month, with the expectation that the former WWE Champion will appear on Friday's show ahead of September's All Out pay-per-view.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

C.M. Punk returns to pro wrestling on AEW Rampage, challenges Darby Allin to a match at All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Punk said so himself in the middle of the ring in front of a molten hot crowd inside Chicago’s United Center for the second episode of AEW Rampage. Punk kicked off the show to a thunderous reaction. He soaked in the moment, spent time talking about his journey, but got down to AEW business by the end.
WWE411mania.com

CM Punk and Darby Allin to Speak On Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that we will hear from both CM Punk and Darby Allin on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. The two will face off for the first time ever at All Out on September 5 in Chicago, which will be Punk’s first match in over seven years. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWENew York Post

Motivated CM Punk feeling ‘very dangerous’ entering AEW’s ‘All Out’

CM Punk’s debut in All Elite Wrestling sent shockwaves through the industry. Now, the 42-year-old will step in the ring for his first match in seven years when he faces Darby Allin at AEW’s “All Out” pay-per-view on Sunday (8 p.m., Bleacher Report) from NOW Arena in Chicago. Before lacing up the boots again, Punk – whose real name is Phil Brooks – took time for some Q&A with The Post’s Joseph Staszewski.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Darby Allin Not Concerned About Chicago Crowd At AEW All Out

The crowd at the NOW Arena in Chicago is likely to be firmly behind CM Punk in his match against Darby Allin this Sunday at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. However, Allin is least bit concerned by who the crowd cheers for. After this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air,...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

9/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR, The Elite vs. Jurassic Express & Lucha Bros, MJF speaks, Jericho Speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Santana and Dax Hardwood started the match, the two waited to lock up. Once they did the two rolled on the mat then Harwood contorted with grappling moves. After a moment both men traded big chops, both men then tried a hip toss, but it was an even exchange. Then all four men battled in the ring, FTR ended up on the outside. Santana and Ortiz then hit diving front flips to the outside. Santana then jumped off of Ortiz and he hit another rolling senton.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 8/27: Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros shine in the opener, main event too comedic, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... While I don’t think this was either team’s best match, and certain spots did feel far too contrived or took too long to set up, this was still pretty good. I was not expecting the Lucha Brothers to win, especially since they got no entrance on TV. Perhaps they are trying to tell a longer-term story between Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks, which would serve that match better than just two nights of build-up. The Lucha Brothers already have enough history with the Bucks in AEW canon that the short hype time for the match is less likely to be a limitation.
WWE411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.1.21

FTR (19-1) vs. Santana and Ortiz (19-10) It’s the rematch of one of the more anticipated matches of the year. That first meeting at Fight for the Fallen was a disappointment but only because of the injury to Cash Wilder. He was wearing a sleeve to cover his arm this arm. FTR had Bobby Eaton themed trunks, while Santana and Ortiz were out with face paint. This got off to a hot start, with things breaking down in a hurry and Santana and Ortiz busting out some stereo dives. As it calmed down, FTR shifted the focus to Ortiz and targeted his arm as they isolated him. FTR continues to nail the little things like removing the turnbuckle pad and wrenching the arm on the buckle. Santana ultimately got the hot tag and cleaned house for the next segment. Ortiz eventually got hit with the brainbuster that beat them last time but Santana made the save. Ortiz also survived a great looking Gory Bomb. We got another save following the Big Rig before a string of offense from Santana and Ortiz got the win in 13:33. Finally a big win for Santana and Ortiz, who have been CRIMINALLY underutilized since day one, considering they’re arguably the best tandem in the company. Hell of an opening contest. [****]
WWEPosted by
aiptcomics

AEW Dynamite Episode 100 has us begging for ‘All Out’

Three years to the day after All In, AEW held its 100th episode of Dynamite — and a go-home episode for All Out, to boot — live from the NOW Arena in Chicago. For an occasion so grand, we were treated to an amazing episode of pro wrestling television. Listen...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Details On What Happened Between Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, OK at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on the USA Network, Nia Jax got a win over WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. It was a rough match and with spots messed up or...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.

