Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Saguache County through 130 PM MDT At 103 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonanza, or 7 miles southwest of Decker Burn Scar, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Saguache County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH