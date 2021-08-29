Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clark; Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Comanche and southeastern Clark Counties through 245 PM CDT At 203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Sitka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sitka and Protection. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH