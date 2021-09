Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. You may have seen the iconic small brown jar with the neon yellow and red label and wondered, "what is Vegemite?". Or maybe you know the song "Down Under" by Men At Work (and if you don't, we'll have you know that a Vegemite sandwich features prominently). Here, we open the Vegemite jar to answer some key questions: what to use it for, where it comes from and why it’s so popular in Australia.