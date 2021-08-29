Cancel
Josh Gad, Katie Couric and More Mourn Ed Asner: 'He Was a Legend'

By Ethan Shanfeld
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former president of the Screen Actors Guild, Asner is best known for playing Lou Grant in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff series “Lou Grant.” He also voiced the lead, Carl Fredricksen, in Pixar’s Oscar-winning tear-jerker “Up,” and played Santa Claus in “Elf” alongside Will Ferrell. More...

